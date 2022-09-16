London police stabbing: Two officers taken to hospital
- Published
Two police officers have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police says.
The stabbing took place near Leicester Square at 06:00 BST and is not being treated as terror-related. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan branded the attack "utterly appalling" at a "momentous time for our country".
A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.
A Taser was deployed on Great Windmill Street, near Shaftesbury Avenue, and the man is also being treated in hospital.
The stabbing took place close to Haymarket, between Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, which is home to many of London's theatres.
The male officers' families have been told, Scotland Yard said.
Mr Khan said: "These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.
"My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack."
He also told the BBC "neither officer is in a life threatening condition".
Martin Hewitt, the chair of police chiefs, described it "as terrible news".
A local security guard, who did not want to be named, said: "I was told a man with a knife tried to rob a shop round here.
"The shop called the police and he stabbed them when they arrived."