Queen's funeral: Young lord mayor proud to be part of history
By Thomas Mackintosh
BBC News, London
- Published
The youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster says he feels honoured and privileged to be attending the Queen's funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades.
Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, 23, will be one of those in attendance and says he wants to represent people from different backgrounds.
He said he was "humbled" to be going.
Invitations for the funeral have gone out in recent days, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend.
The ceremony at Westminster Abbey has a capacity for about 2,200 people.
Mr Taouzzale grew up on a council estate in Lisson Grove and says he feels incredibly lucky to be attending a moment in history.
"It is all surreal," he said.
"I'm humbled to be alongside various heads of states, emperors, presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens all coming to pay their respects.
"I am going to be there on a world stage, presidents, kings and I want to represent young people and my local community.
"It is a once in a life time opportunity and I do admit I am nervous.
"I never saw it coming if you asked me four or five months ago."
Last Sunday Mr Taouzzale proclaimed King Charles III during a service at Old Marylebone Town Hall.
He said these events had been particularly personal as his grandfather lived at Buckingham Palace for nearly 30 years while working as a porter.
"When I was six or seven he took me in once and walked me through the corridors and his living quarters.
"The only thing I remember him saying to me - because I was quite young - was that [the Queen] was a nice person. He'd never seen her shout, never see her tell anyone off or get angry or shrug her shoulders. He said whenever he saw her, she seemed quite happy, quite nice, a friendly person.
"He said she would always ask him how he was doing when she saw him.
"Many, many years later I was invited to Buckingham Palace to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and there I met three future kings, Princes Charles, William, and George.
"It was a proud moment and one I shall never forget."
