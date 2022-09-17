Queen Elizabeth II: Boy, 7, receives posthumous letter from monarch

Charlie with the card from the QueenGemma Berg
Charlie's mum recorded him opening the letter from Buckingham Palace

A seven-year-old boy has said he was "shocked and excited" to receive a letter from the Queen, posted on the day she died.

Charlie, from Ilford in east London, wrote to the monarch to congratulate her on her Platinum Jubilee.

His mother, Gemma, said he could not believe the card was real.

"I had to say, 'it's actually from Buckingham Palace, it's not me pretending'," she added.

The letter expresses the Queen Elizabeth II's "grateful thanks" for Charlie's "kind message on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of my accession to the throne".

His mother said: "Charlie was so upset when I told him that, sadly, the Queen had died. He said that he hoped she had read his letter before she died."

Charlie took the card into school to share with his classmates

She added: "It was so emotional and truly special to receive, and even more so when we noticed that it was sent on the day the Queen had died.

"He asked if he could show his headteacher and she was so impressed."

Charlie then took centre stage at Friday's school assembly to talk about the letter he sent and the card he received.

The card received by Charlie thanks him for his kind message

