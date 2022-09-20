Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession.
John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Mr Heasman, now 78, was later invited to meet the Queen. He called the experience "out of this world".
On Monday he was in central London as a volunteer with the St John Ambulance.
'Dumbstruck'
Mr Heasman, a retired delivery driver from Bermondsey in south-east London, has been volunteering for the service for nearly 70 years.
He told the BBC how he ended up meeting the Royal Family after volunteering at a royal garden party.
"It was about 5pm and we were packing up," said Mr Heasman.
"A footman asked if we would follow him. I picked up my first-aid grab bag, because I thought we were needed to help someone, but the footman said 'you won't want that'."
The volunteer was then escorted by St John Ambulance commissioner Derek Fenton to "massive doors" guarded by military personnel.
"All of a sudden they pushed them both open and they were all in there," continued Mr Heasman. "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Charles and Diana and Princess Anne.
"I was dumbstruck, speechless."
Mr Heasman was then thanked by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.
He added: "We walked in and there were cups of tea on the table, all the china. I bowed my head to the Queen.
"I was shocked. The Queen said something like, 'Don't worry, it's just an informal meeting to say thank you. Just come and sit down. Thank you very much for what you did.' From what I remember, she also told me she'd heard the shots that were fired.
"Diana just said 'hello' I think. The Duke of Edinburgh shook my hand and said 'well done young man, thank you for what you've done', type of thing.
"They offered me a cup of tea but I was so dumbstruck I said, 'No thank you, I've just had some tea in the marquee outside.'
"What do you say to the Queen? I was absolutely dumbstruck, it was out of this world. I'll never forget it until the day I pass away myself."
During the Queen's funeral procession on Monday, Mr Heasman was stationed near Horse Guards Parade in central London.
"As the coffin came by, we all stood to attention," he said. "It did bring up my memories.
"I was very upset and in my own words I said farewell.
"And now I will serve the King."