London police stabbing: One Met officer out of hospital
- Published
One of the two Met officers stabbed in central London on Friday has been released from hospital.
A force spokesperson said a young female officer who suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" to her arm after being attacked by a "frenzied individual" in Leicester Square had been discharged.
A male officer stabbed in the neck and chest continues to receive care.
A 24-year-old man arrested on Friday remains in police custody.
A knife was recovered at the scene, and the Met do not believe the incident was terror-related.
The officers were carrying out routine duties and were not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.
Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident, or who may have captured events on a camera or mobile phone, to contact them.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk