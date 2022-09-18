Queen Elizabeth II: Food left in lying-in-state queue donated to charity
Food confiscated from people waiting in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state has been donated to charity.
The Felix Project estimates it will collect more than 2 tonnes (2,000kg) of food due to people not being allowed to bring food into Westminster Hall.
The food will be distributed to community groups the London charity works with.
People have waited up to 24 hours in the five-mile queue.
When visitors get to Victoria Tower Gardens, food and drink is confiscated before entry to the Parliamentary estate is allowed.
The Felix Project, which collects and delivers surplus food to charities, said all non-perishable food and unopened packages were now being saved, including cereal bars, crisps and, as well as unwanted blankets.
Chief executive Charlotte Hill said: "We are honoured to be here to play a small part in this hugely poignant event and to know that an extra layer of good is being done here.
"This food is a hugely unique donation and will help hundreds of people who are struggling to afford to eat.
"We support thousands of organisations helping a huge range of people and every day more are getting in contact asking us to give them food."
The charity got involved after being informed by Scouts, helping with the queue, that a lot of food was being thrown away.
Deputy UK chief commissioner of the Scouts CJ Ledger told the BBC: "We're really proud to be helping others in the community as well."
The government has told people it is too late to set off to join the queue to view the Queen's coffin. The event closes at 06:30 BST on Monday.
