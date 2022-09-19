Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
- Published
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court.
Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
He was arrested after he was allegedly abusive to police officers and members of the public as he was led away.
Hague admitted a charge under Section 5 of the Public Order Act.
He was held in custody until Monday when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
After pleading guilty to the charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, he was fined £120, which was deemed served because of the time he had spent in custody.
Previous assault
Prosecutor Louise Burnell told the court Mr Hague had made the comment as a television crew was interviewing people in the queue.
"The event organiser made a decision that Mr Hague should not remain in the queue and he was escorted out," she said.
District Judge Neeta Minhas also imposed a further £120 fine as he was the subject of a conditional discharge for a previous assault on an emergency worker.
Another man, Muhammad Khan, 28, also appeared at the same court, which did not sit for the duration of the state funeral, accused of leaving the line of mourners inside Westminster Hall on Friday night to approach the Queen's coffin.
Mr Khan, from Limehouse, east London, was charged on Saturday with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act.
His case was adjourned until Tuesday, so that a mental health assessment could be carried out before a plea is entered.