Man, 90, spared jail for stabbing unwell wife
- Published
A 90-year-old man who repeatedly stabbed his blind ailing wife after she woke him up one night has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Edward Turpin, of Orpington, south-east London, got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin, 90, in bed at their home in September 2021.
He was previously cleared of attempted murder and wounding with intent, but convicted of reckless wounding.
Turpin was jailed at the Old Bailey for two years, suspended for two years.
The pair had been married for more than 60 years and Joan Turpin had become increasingly dependent on her husband.
The retired butcher told the court he had stabbed her in an attempt to calm her down and make her stop screaming.
Turpin, who also injured himself with the carving knife, told jurors "the last thing" he would ever want to do was harm his wife, who is blind and needs a catheter.
"I just love my wife and when you get married, for better or for worse, OK, if it turns out it's a bit worse, I'll carry on," he said.
