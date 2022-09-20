Marble Arch Mound: Parts of attraction to be used in estate redevelopment
Parts of the Marble Arch Mound are to be used to transform a nearby estate, a council report has revealed.
Materials and trees from the dismantled attraction will be used to build gardens and a play area on the Ebury estate in Pimlico, central London.
Westminster City Council said the planned redevelopment, which will also include 758 new flats, "will offer more amenity space for local residents".
The £6m artificial hill closed in January amid much controversy.
Westminster Council's deputy leader Melvyn Caplan, who was responsible for the project, resigned from his role after total costs nearly tripled from an initial forecast of £2m.
A report later found senior council officers hid details about how much money the mound cost, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The attraction was mocked by many after its unveiling, with the New York Times referring to it as "a pile of scaffolding."
Tickets were priced at between £4.50 and £8 but it was made free to visit after the plants and grass began to die.
Westminster City Council approved the 13-year-old plans to double the size of the Ebury estate last year.
The red-brick estate will be redeveloped in phases, with residents moved to temporary housing and given the right to return - although 20 are currently refusing to leave.
The council has got a compulsory purchase order to ensure it has a "fail-safe position" to make sure the new homes can be built, the report said.
Westminster City Council also said it was confident it will be able to get all residents to agree to move once arrangements have been made.
