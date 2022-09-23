Hillingdon driving instructors fined for using car parks
Driving instructors in west London have been left angered after receiving "ridiculous" £80 fixed penalty notices for teaching in car parks.
Instructors in Hillingdon are being fined for using council car parks to teach parking manoeuvres.
The penalty notices are being given out under a public spaces protection order (PSPO), a measure that was introduced to prevent anti-social behaviour.
Hillingdon Council has been contacted by BBC London for comment.
At least 27 fixed penalty notices have been given out at £80 each, totalling £2,160, according to a council report published in June.
'Ridiculous'
Raj Soor has been given penalty notices twice for teaching in car parks, including once by Hillingdon Council.
He said wardens were on hand to take pictures of instructors' cars.
"They think we could be a nuisance," said Mr Soor.
"There is one car park that is empty all the time, lots of bays are never used.
"We are not causing anyone any harm."
Mr Soor fears that without access to car parks in the borough, students will be ill-prepared to pass their driving test.
"If we cannot teach pupils properly, we cannot prepare them for their test," he added.
"It could lead to a bad accident."
A petition to overturn the PSPOs received 199 signatures, and it was discussed at a Cabinet Member Petition Hearing in June, but no action was taken.
A report of the hearing says that local residents, councillors and the borough's Green Spaces team complained to the council about driving instructions using car parks and blocking public access.
Driving instructor Paul Kerr says that learners need areas to practise their parking.
"We are so angry about it." he said.
"We are seen in the same way as fly-tippers and kids doing handbrake turns; we are being fined over anti-social behaviour.
"It's ridiculous, you need somewhere to practise with learners."
The council's report added that signs were put up to deter instructors using car parks.
But Mr Kerr says the signs are not constant throughout the borough.
"The wording of the signage really gets our backs up," he added.
"Another issue with the signage is that some [car parks] have none whatsoever.
"Some instructors do not know until they get the fine.
"Those from outside the area who have no idea [about the fines] are just sitting targets."