Queen Elizabeth II statue in Trafalgar Square gets MPs' support
Calls for the Queen to be honoured with a statue on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth have been met with widespread support in the House of Commons.
MPs shouted "hear, hear" when former minister Sir John Hayes floated the idea earlier.
The Tory MP said Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on 8 September, deserved a "fitting national memorial".
He added: "For me, a statue on the final plinth on Trafalgar Square would be ideal."
Commons leader Penny Mordaunt thanked her colleague for his suggestion and said she would "certainly" raise it with Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan.
"Clearly these will be matters that will concern many members and will involve other bodies outside of this house," she said.
"But I shall certainly raise this with the Secretary of State for DCMS [Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] and ensure she properly consults members on their wishes as plans are taken forward."
The central London landmark has been home to a rolling commission of artworks since 1998.
The most recent Fourth Plinth commission was Heather Phillipson's sculpture The End which was taken down in August after two years on display.
According to its website, commissions for the "established icon for London" are chosen "through public consultation and decision-making by the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group, an independent panel of artists, journalists and curators".
This then goes to the city's mayor who "approves the winning artist based on the recommendations of the Commissioning Group", it says.
