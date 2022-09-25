Four men seriously injured after Hounslow hit and run
Four men have been seriously injured after a hit and run in west London.
Police were called at 02:43 BST on Sunday to reports of a car colliding with four pedestrians in Taunton Avenue, Hounslow.
The men, all aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital with two described as being in a life-threatening condition and the others had life changing injuries, the Met said.
Officers said the driver of the car did not stop at the scene.
The car, a Nissan Qashqai, was found by police in Hounslow a short time later.
Police said urgent enquiries were ongoing to locate the driver.
Police cordons remain in place in and around Kingsley Road, Hounslow.
The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related, officers said.
