Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
- Published
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months.
Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April.
He pleaded guilty at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He had hoped to avoid a ban by arguing he needed his driving licence in order to organise the King's coronation, which is among his responsibilities.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.