Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told
- Published
A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told.
Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
The two officers were attacked while coming to Mr Nkomo's aid, jurors heard.
Mr Man denies attempted murder and wounding Mr Nkomo with intent.
Mr Man, also known as Sulai Bukhari, also denies wounding officers PC David Turpin and PC Luke Smith with intent and lesser charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
'Luck'
Mr Nkomo suffered eight stab wounds, including three penetrating wounds to his torso and required hospital treatment, but the injuries were not life-threatening, the Old Bailey heard.
Prosecutor Simon Ray said there was a history of social services contact with the family, with the last visit by a Haringey Council social worker having taken place two months earlier.
On the day of the attack, Mr Nkomo had requested police assistance to carry out the checks.
Officers used bolt-cutters to cut chains on a door blocking access to the flat.
Mr Man hid around the corner in the communal area before he attacked the social worker, the court was told.
Mr Ray said he "ran at Mr Nkomo and stabbed him in the chest". When Mr Nkomo fell to the floor, the defendant continued to stab him, the prosecutor said.
"The police heard Mr Nkomo shout and immediately ran out to help."
The court then heard that Mr Man then attacked PC Turpin, who lost his balance and fell to the floor, using his legs to fend off the defendant.
PC Smith, who was wearing a stab vest, then tackled Mr Man to the ground while he attempted to strike the officer's torso, before being restrained and arrested, jurors heard.
Mr Ray added: "The fact the injuries did not result in death can be put down to luck and, in the case of Mr Smith, protection given to him by the stab vest he was wearing."