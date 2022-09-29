Silvertown Tunnel: London mayor Sadiq Khan defends project
Sadiq Khan has defended the construction of the Silvertown Tunnel in east London.
The mayor told BBC Radio London air quality would be "cleaner" after the tunnel's construction.
Protest groups have criticised him and Transport for London (TfL), saying the project will create more traffic and increase emissions in the area.
Work started on the twin-road crossing under the River Thames earlier in September.
It is set to be completed in 2025.
The 1.4km (0.9-mile) tunnel will link the Royal Docks north of the river with the Greenwich Peninsula in the south.
'Win-win'
The Blackwall Tunnel, Greater London's only road river crossing east of Tower Bridge, was closed for longer than 30 minutes 513 times last year, according to TfL statistics.
Mr Khan said: "Every time there is a five-minute closure, it leads to a three-mile tailback - which leads to worse quality air."
The mayor said that the new tunnel would actually improve air quality in the area.
"The east of London has been neglected for centuries," he added.
"You have got 18 river crossings looking west from Tower Bridge, only one looking the east.
"We are trying to make sure there is a new crossing which will have a lane reserved for double-decker buses to improve public transport.
"And it will be in the Ultra Low Emission Zone, so the air afterwards will be cleaner than it is now - that's a win-win."
Green Party London Assembly Member Sian Berry said in a statement: "The Silvertown Road Tunnel project as it currently stands is a vast new road-building project that will increase car dependency, and risk new traffic and pollution for Londoners across the east of our city.
"The start of tunnelling does not end the campaign to stop this project from causing huge damage to Londoners' health.
"A new tunnel could provide a new river crossing for walking, cycling and public transport links, and we are already working with local people to put better ideas to the mayor."