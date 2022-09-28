PC thanks 'heroes' who helped him on Cornwall to London walk
A policeman has praised "heroes" who have provided him with food and a place to sleep during a charity walk from Cornwall to London using no money.
Met Police officer Tom Harrison, 46, has been knocking on over a hundred doors as he treks the country in aid of the British Red Cross' Ukraine appeal. He has raised over £4,000 so far.
The father-of-two has been given lunches and a bed in a poolhouse as he makes the 263-mile (423km) journey.
"It has made me value home," he said.
Mr Harrison, from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, previously raised tens of thousands of pounds crawling the London Marathon dressed in a gorilla costume.
He described his latest experience as "daunting".
"The first place I stopped, it was an elderly couple who lived on a road leading up from Land's End on the north coast of Cornwall," he said.
"They said: 'Come on in, have a cup of tea and some breakfast'.
"[All the people that have helped] are heroes in their own right and they've been part of my story."
Starting on 12 September and walking 20 miles a day, his trek has taken him through Hayle in Cornwall, Yeovil in Somerset and Basingstoke in Hampshire.
He is due to arrive in Parliament Square on Thursday.
Speaking on why he is doing the "ludicrous walk" for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal, he said: "Their suffering has been far beyond mine.
"Losing their homes, relatives and friends killed, having to flee the country.
"Really my day-to-day, the fatigue and finding food or accommodation, is nothing compared to what (they have been through)."
The Red Cross is using the money from the appeal to provide emergency relief to people in Ukraine and bordering countries, and also supporting people Ukrainians arriving in the UK
