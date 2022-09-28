Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London.
Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday.
A man, 25, and two women, 37 and 43, arrested on Monday remain in custody.
A man, 40, and woman, 78, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the Met Police said.
They have been bailed pending further inquiries.
A special post-mortem examination was set to take place on Wednesday, the force said.
The next of kin of Ms Spencer, who lived at the address and is yet to be formally identified, have been informed.
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie, leading the investigation, has asked the public to speak to his team if they knew Ms Spencer in any capacity, or if they saw or had contact with her between 9 and 16 September.
He said: "While we await the outcome of a post-mortem examination to confirm how Shakira died, all the information available points to the fact she has come to harm.
"We need to build a comprehensive picture of Shakira's life so we can begin to understand who might have wanted to harm her."
The force said there is increased police activity around Holbeck Road to provide reassurance to residents.
People who do not want to talk directly to the police have been encouraged to contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers.org
