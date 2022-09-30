Molly Russell: Social media a factor in teenager's death, coroner says
- Published
The "negative effects of online content" were a factor in the death of a girl who took her own life, an inquest has found.
Coroner Andrew Walker said material viewed by 14-year-old Molly Russell on social media "shouldn't have been available for a child to see".
Molly, from Harrow, viewed thousands of images of self-harm and suicide before she died in November 2017.
Mr Walker said: "It would not be safe to leave suicide as a conclusion."
He added: "She died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content."
In a statement after the coroner's conclusion, NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: "This should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley - tech companies must expect to be held to account when they put the safety of children second to commercial decisions.
"The magnitude of this moment for children everywhere cannot be understated."
Mr Walker, who described some of the content Molly saw as "most distressing", will now compile a report outlining his concerns.
He is to write to Meta - the owner of Instagram - and Pinterest, as well as the government and Ofcom.
- If you've been affected by self-harm or emotional distress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
