Neasden: Two arrested on suspicion of murder of woman, 71
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 71-year-old woman was found dead at a house in north-west London.
Police were called to the property in Aylesbury Street, Neasden, over concerns for a woman's welfare where they discovered the body of Susan Hawkey on Monday morning.
A man, 22, and woman, 27, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud.
They remain in custody, police said.
Met Police Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson said it appeared Ms Hawkey had been specifically targeted, and appealed for people with information or those that who knew her to come forward to help with the investigation.
