Sabina Nessa: Memorial garden for murdered teacher set to open
A memorial garden is set to be opened later in honour of Sabina Nessa outside of the University of Greenwich.
After the garden opens, a fundraising walk will be held from the university to the Houses of Parliament.
Koci Selamaj beat and strangled Ms Nessa to death as she walked through a park in Kidbrooke, south-east London on 17 September 2021.
The Sabina Project's president Kareema Motala said the garden "honours the legacy of Sabina".
A vigil was held on 17 September to mark a year since Ms Nessa's death.
Students at Greenwich University, where Ms Nessa studied, established the Sabina Project to "use the law to end male violence".
Miss Motala hopes Saturday's unveiling and the walk will raise awareness about the issue, while also supporting various charities that help victims of domestic violence.
"It is a chance for the community to come together to honour Sabina and raise some money," she said.
"The garden honours the legacy of Sabina.
"It will be pivotal in raising awareness and educating people."
The group is hoping to raise money through donations, refreshments and face painting.
Miss Motala added that various influential women's group and charities would be there along with police officers who wanted to learn more about dealing with female victims of violence.
The group's president hopes the garden will be a place for women to use, particularly those connected with the university.
"It gives women a safe space to think on their experiences," she added. "It is a space to reflect on things that have happened.
"There was a crisis amongst the campus of women being scared, hopefully it will be a safe space for them to go."
The garden is due to open at 13:30 BST and the walk starts at 15:30 BST.
The route begins outside the Stephen Lawrence building at the University of Greenwich heads along the streets of south London and ends at the Houses of Parliament.
