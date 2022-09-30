Tate Modern: Boy thrown from 10th floor making progress, family says
A boy thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery has shown "clear improvement" in his sight.
The then six-year-old child was badly hurt when he was attacked by Jonty Bravery in August 2019.
A GoFund me page set up for the French boy's treatment and rehabilitation has raised more than €377,000 (£332,000).
Bravery, who has autism, was in supported accommodation at the time of the attack but was allowed out unsupervised.
A court was later told he had planned to select someone to kill.
Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was convicted of attempted murder in 2020 and jailed for 15 years.
The boy, who was visiting London on holiday with his parents, suffered life-changing injuries in the 100ft (30m) fall, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.
In a new update to the GoFund me page, his family said he had shown improved responsiveness.
They said: "A clear improvement for his sight was noted by his orthoptist who prescribed him new glasses with a much smaller correction: our little knight sees better and better."
'Difficulties with his memory'
The boy can ride a tricycle, while his wardrobe has been adapted to remove buttons and laces so he can dress himself.
The family said that despite the progress he has made, there have been some challenges at school, including "great difficulties with writing and with his memory".
They added: "Sadly, he also has a really hard time making friends because of his fatigue and the wheelchair which prevents him from playing like the other children in the playground."
The boy's family have taken steps to improve his mobility, including making a visit to an adapted holiday home for therapy to help train him to walk and going to a swimming pool with a specialised therapist.
They said: "We know the road is still long but our little knight is not giving up.
"His courage and his efforts are just incredible."