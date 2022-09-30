London bus strike called off after 11% pay offer
- Published
A planned strike by more than 2,000 north London bus drivers has been called off after they accepted an 11% pay increase, the Unite union has said.
The drivers for Arriva, members of Unite, were due to take ongoing strike action from 4 October.
The union called it a "very strong result" and says it will now seek similar pay increases for drivers with other operators around the capital.
A strike by drivers in parts of Kent and Essex will still go ahead.
The industrial action in north London was suspended earlier this week following Arriva's new offer.
Unite members were balloted on the deal and the union said on Friday it had been accepted.
The union said the pay increase was the best deal across the London bus network.
"This is a very strong result and establishes what can be achieved when union members stand together in unity," Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said.
A strike planned for Friday by drivers in parts of Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire was called off earlier this week, as a separate pay deal was agreed.
Arriva said it was "extremely disappointed" planned strikes were still due to take place at some Kent and Essex depots on Friday and on four days in October.