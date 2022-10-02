Neasden: Two charged over woman's murder and bank card theft
- Published
Two people have been charged after a 71-year-old woman was found dead at a house in north-west London.
Police were called to the property in Aylesbury Street, Neasden, over concerns for a woman's welfare where they discovered the body of Susan Hawkey on 26 September.
Chelsea Grant, 27, and Xyaire Howard, 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder, theft of a bank card and fraud.
The pair, of Press Road, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the force's specialist crime branch.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.