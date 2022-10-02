Haringey: Murder probe after man stabbed to death
- Published
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in north London.
Officers were called at about 17:30 BST on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, Haringey.
Police and paramedics found a 19-year-old male with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said. He died a short time later.
A post-mortem examination will be arranged and there have yet been no arrests, the force added.
Det Insp Daniel Catmull said: "Although it is believed that the victim died of stab injuries, there was also evidence of a firearm having been discharged.
"This forms a crucial part of the police investigation, and detailed forensic work continues at the scene along with many other lines of inquiry."
"My heart goes out to the family of this young man. They are being supported by specialist officers and I can assure them of my total commitment to finding and bringing to justice whoever was responsible for this brutal attack."