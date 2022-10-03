Wayne Couzens appears in court on flashing charges
- Published
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has appeared at the Old Bailey but was not asked to enter pleas to charges of flashing amid the barristers strike.
The 49-year-old ex-Met Police officer is accused of two counts of indecent exposure pre-dating Ms Everard's kidnap, rape and murder in 2021.
He is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist in November 2020.
He also allegedly drove with the lower half of his body undressed in Dover, Kent, in June 2015.
On Monday, Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from jail.
He only spoke to confirm his name at the brief hearing.
His barrister was not present and the defendant was instead represented by a solicitor.
The case was adjourned until 1 November when legal argument is set to take place.
The former armed officer with the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, has already pleaded not guilty to four separate counts of indecent exposure.
Those charges are over other alleged incidents at a fast food restaurant in Kent in 2021 - on 30 January and 6 February, and on 14 February and 27 February.
Couzens, from Deal, Kent, is serving a whole-life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for murdering Ms Everard in March 2021.
He kidnapped the 33-year-old marketing executive as she walked home in south London.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk