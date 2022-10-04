Liz Truss: London streets aren't safe enough
- Published
The prime minister says London's streets aren't "safe enough", and wants its mayor to do more to tackle crime.
Speaking to LBC, Liz Truss said policing in the capital "isn't good enough at the moment".
It comes as the Metropolitan Police is undergoing an advanced stage of monitoring following several scandals.
London Labour said Sadiq Khan "has invested more than any previous mayor in tackling crime".
Asked whether she would feel safe walking home at night in London with her two teenage daughters, Ms Truss said: "We need to do more to make our streets safer, and one of the important points about generating the economic growth is it will help us afford more police officers.
"It will help us make sure we are properly able to protect our streets.
"But if you're asking me if the streets in London are safe enough, no they're not."
A spokesperson for London Labour said: "Sadiq's top priority is keeping London safe, which is why he has invested more than any previous mayor in tackling crime and its complex causes.
"With more devastating cuts to come under this disastrous government, the mayor won't take any lessons from this Tory government on how to keep London safe."
Safety - in numbers
- Metropolitan Police data shows the force recorded 243,847 offences considered "violence against the person" in the year ending August 2022. That is up 7% from 227,017 compared to the year before
- However, Home Office data shows that London has a lower rate of recorded violence against the person offences than England and Wales as a whole
- For the year ending March 2022, London had a rate of 27 of such crimes per 1,000 people, compared to 35.2 per 1,000 people across England and Wales
The prime minister's comments come at a challenging time for the Met, which has been hit by a number of scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer, the strip-search of Child Q, and the failure to investigate properly the serial killer Stephen Port.
Dame Cressida Dick stood down as Met Police Commissioner in February after Mr Khan said he had lost confidence in her leadership, and in June the force was put in a form of special measures known as advanced monitoring. Sir Mark Rowley was sworn in as commissioner in September.
Speaking to the BBC last week, Sir Mark said he wanted to be able to show the public that progress had been made in key areas within 100 days, and to bring the force out special measures within 12 to 18 months.
Last month a report from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services raised "serious concerns" over the Met's performance, and said the force must make "urgent improvements".