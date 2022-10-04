Eileen Cotter: Man denies 1974 Islington murder
- Published
A 79-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who was found strangled 48 years ago.
John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter, whose body was found near some garages in Highbury, north London, on 1 June 1974.
He is also accused of the indecent assault of another woman.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, Mr Apelgren denied the charges against him and when asked to confirm his plea was not guilty, he said: "Definitely."
The judge fixed a trial of up to four weeks from 6 June 2023.
Mr Apelgren, of Bryden Close in Sydenham, south London, was remanded into custody.
He was charged with Ms Cotter's murder in June. The indecent assault charge he faces dates back to 14 October 1972.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk