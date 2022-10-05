West Norwood: Bus collision leaves boy, 11, fighting for life
- Published
An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being involved in a crash with a bus in south London.
The child was taken to hospital with critical injuries after the collision in West Norwood at around 08:13BST on Tuesday.
He remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. His next of kin have been informed.
The Met Police is appealing for any witnesses to the incident in Norwood Road to come forward.
An air ambulance and the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene at Norwood Road, police said.
The force added that the driver of the bus stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries. There have been no arrests, it said.
