Albert Amofa stabbing: Tracking device killers get longer jail terms
- Published
Two men who used a tracking device to ambush a motorist they then stabbed to death inside his car have had their minimum jail terms increased.
Donald Owusu, 25, and Harvey Macfoy, 26, attacked Albert Amofa in his Mercedes after he arrived home in Croydon, south London in December 2019.
Owusu initially received 25 years and Macfoy 21 years, but both sentences have now been increased by two years.
Lord Justice Dingemans said the murder trial judge had been "unduly lenient".
At the Court of Appeal, he ruled that too much weight had been given to the attackers' youth and to the argument that they had not intended to kill Mr Amofa.
'Senseless and cruel'
Owusu, Macfoy and a third unidentified attacker targeted Mr Amofa as he returned home with a girlfriend, demanding his car keys. They mistakenly believed he had £5,000 worth of cannabis in the vehicle, the defendants' Old Bailey trial heard.
Mr Amofa suffered five wounds to his back and thigh, one of which penetrated his femoral vein, leading to major blood loss. He died in hospital on 17 December 2019, two days after the attack.
Owusu, who stabbed Mr Amofa, and Macfoy received life sentences at the Old Bailey in June.
In a statement issued after the men were convicted on 9 May, 33-year-old Mr Amofa's family described his death as "senseless and cruel".
"Albert is not a statistic in black-on-black crime, he was a father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and a good man, who is loved and we miss him dearly.
"We are glad that the men who committed this crime have been found guilty, but the cycle of violence needs to end."