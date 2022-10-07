James Markham stabbing: Teenage killer sentenced to 15 years
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years for killing a father of three in east London.
James Markham, 45, was stabbed when he brandished a drill bit at a group of youths who had shouted at his daughter.
He was wounded in the back, armpit and chest, fatally piercing his lung.
There had been problems with anti-social behaviour near the flats in Chingford where Mr Markham lived, a jury at the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Markham was in a shed behind the flats in Churchill Terrace when he became involved in a confrontation with a group of teenagers on 9 August last year.
The attacker, who was subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order that meant he should not have been in the area, dropped his mobile phone as he fled and was arrested two days later.
Police said that the knife used had never been found "indicating he went to some lengths to try to distance himself from this horrific crime".