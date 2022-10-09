Trafalgar Square abuzz for Diwali celebrations
Hundreds of people gathered in Trafalgar Square to take part in London's Diwali on the Square event.
The festival of lights celebration included performances from 200 colourfully dressed dancers and performances from the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities.
At dusk there will be a "light-up moment", organisers said.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said Diwali was a reminder of "hope for a brighter tomorrow" during challenging times.
"Diwali on the Square is a wonderful and timely opportunity for Londoners to join in that spirit, celebrating our diversity and demonstrating the strength we draw from our many and varied communities," Mr Khan said.
