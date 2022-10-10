Hammersmith Apollo: Evacuation in Dariush Eghbali concert
Thousands of people were evacuated from the Hammersmith Apollo concert venue in London following a security alert.
An anonymous caller made the threat to police shortly after 20:00 BST on Sunday during a concert by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali.
Officers went to speak to staff at the west London venue and managers evacuated the building as a precaution.
The Met Police said there were no reports of injuries, and no items of suspicion were found.
Videos on social media showed crowds gathering outside the building after the incident, chanting in protest against the Iranian government.
The Met said in a statement: "There was nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine, but officers attended the venue to speak to security staff and to determine whether they were aware of anything suspicious or otherwise of concern.
"Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution."
It added that its officers remained on site to "facilitate the safe departure of those who were in attendance at the venue".
Mr Eghbali, 71, is described on the Apollo website as "one of the most well known and loved Iranian singers of all time".
Many of his best known songs are political, protesting against the Iranian government, and the concert was Mr Eghbali's first stage event in London for seven years.
Reacting to the incident in a video on his Instagram account, Mr Eghbali said: "So many people don't want my voice to be heard.
"So many are upset by Iranians' solidarity and unity and sympathy. They certainly don't like people singing together and they don't want such an event, especially when it is in London. We all know how important London is."
"I will be back and sing for my dear compatriots", he continued.
"I don't want to blame anybody. We learnt from what happened. Next time we know how to act so people inside Iran can hear us. Our people want solidarity and will be united."
