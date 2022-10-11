Just Stop Oil protests: Emergency vehicles blocked in Knightsbridge
Anti-oil protesters have blocked emergency vehicles while staging a demonstration in west London.
Campaign group Just Stop Oil blocked three roads in Knightsbridge and Brompton Road, bringing all traffic to a halt.
Videos shared online show emergency crews on blue lights unable to get through the 32 protesters, some of whom glued themselves to the asphalt.
Just Stop Oil and London Fire Brigade have both been approached for comment.
One video showed a stationary fire engine stuck in the middle of a junction near Knightsbridge Tube station, with demonstrators blocking both the road behind and in front of the vehicle.
Just Stop Oil later tweeted a video showing protesters moving out of the way of a fire engine with the caption: "Just Stop Oil supporters pause roadblock to let fire engine through."
It comes on the group's 11th consecutive day of disruption in the capital with protesters demanding the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.
