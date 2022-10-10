Film agent drove at YouTuber in anger, court hears
A talent agent "lost his temper" and drove at a cycling activist YouTuber before carrying him on the bonnet of his car, a court has heard.
Paul Lyon-Maris, 60, is accused of driving his Range Rover at Michael Van Erp, who is known for his CyclingMikey channel on YouTube.
Mr Lyon-Maris, who has represented Oscar-winner Colin Firth and Sir Ian McKellen, denies dangerous driving.
The court heard the incident happened in Regent's Park, in September 2021.
Southwark Crown Court was shown footage of the incident from a camera attached to the cyclist's helmet as well as from a selfie stick.
Mr Van Erp, who sends footage of alleged driving offences to police which often results in prosecutions, is heard saying: "Why are you driving into me?"
Prosecutor James Dean said Mr Lyon-Maris "started to remonstrate in a very agitated manner" and can be heard saying "I have got an appointment at 8.30am" and "get out of the way".
He told jurors Mr Lyon-Maris drove towards Mr Van Erp, who fell on to the 3ft (0.9m) high bonnet before picking himself up and again falling on to the bonnet when the car moved forward again.
"The car continued, still on the wrong side of the road, towards the junction and turned right on the outer circle where it stopped around 20 yards (18m) to the left with Mr Van Erp on the bonnet," the prosecutor said.
In video footage, Mr Van Erp is heard saying "Hey Siri, call 999" before officers arrived at the scene.
The court heard Mr Lyon-Maris admitted driving around the keep left sign but claimed: "He threw himself on my bonnet."
Mr Lyon-Maris, from Belsize Park, north-west London, also denies common assault.
"The defendant simply lost his temper and did an act no reasonable driver would've done," said the prosecutor before adding: "He claims he was looking for a parking space when in fact he was in a rush to get to a physiotherapy appointment and felt entitled, in these circumstances, to break the law, then escalate that offence in the way that he did."
The court heard Mr Lyon-Maris's vehicle was the third Mr Van Erp had intercepted that day.
"I accept stepping out in front of these drivers is risky but I look at it in the same way as taking the keys off a drink-driver," he said, adding: "I want to stop the immediate harm."
Mr Van Erp, who works as a carer, described the incident as a "very stressful moment because of the speed he came up".
"I'm told I don't look very afraid, but I can assure you there was a lot of fear on the inside," he said.
The trial continues.