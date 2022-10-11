Man in court after three hurt in alleged City of London phone snatch
A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of cutting another man's face with a knife during an attempted phone robbery in the City of London, leaving him needing 52 stitches.
Three people were hurt during the incident in Bishopsgate on Thursday.
Louis Parkinson, from Highbury, north London, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Mr Parkinson was trying to snatch phones.
Prosecutors said the defendant and an accomplice had been cycling around the area at 09:00 BST, trying to take mobile phones from people's hands.
The accomplice is said to have knifed various people, before passing the blade to Mr Parkinson, the court heard.
The court was told members of the public had tried to detain the pair after a person cried out during an alleged attempted robbery.
The three hurt people were taken to hospital but none were in a life-threatening condition.
Mr Parkinson has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
He will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on 8 November.
City of London Police has said officers are still hunting for a second suspect.
