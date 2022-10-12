Victoria coach station assault: Man charged with GBH
A man has been charged over an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria coach station.
Jack Rogers, 33, of Beckenham, south-east London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
Kamil Sobala, 31, previously told the BBC he asked two men for directions to a Tube station on the evening of 18 June when he was set upon.
The attack was condemned by London's mayor amid widespread media coverage.
Mr Sobala was later discharged from hospital where he had been taken by members of the public.
On the evening of 29 June, a man voluntarily attended a west London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was subsequently released under investigation before being charged by postal requisition.
Mr Rogers is due in court on 30 November.
