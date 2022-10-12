Heathrow Airport: PM says she backs expansion with third runway
The prime minister has indicated she supports Heathrow Airport expansion.
Liz Truss said she agreed with Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who told a Tory conference fringe event last week she supported expanding the west London airport, according to the Telegraph.
"I absolutely agree with what the transport secretary said," Ms Truss told Prime Minister's Questions.
Heathrow has just regained its status as Europe's busiest airport.
The transport secretary reportedly added aviation was "a really important part of our growth", before discussing how expansion could benefit an area.
Heathrow expansion has been a controversial project for more than a decade, with a third runway previously estimated to cost £14bn, if constructed.
Its supporters say a new runway would boost international trade and provide many new jobs.
But any expansion of the airport faces opposition from environmentalists and local residents.
In December 2020, the Supreme Court reversed a decision to block plans for a third runway. The firm behind Heathrow was then able to begin seeking planning permission, and this was expected to take more than a year.
Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney told the Commons: "For my constituents in Richmond Park and communities across south-west London, from Wimbledon to Elmbridge, any expansion of Heathrow would be disastrous.
"A third runway would see over six million more tonnes of carbon pumped into the atmosphere every year and two million households affected by increased noise levels.
"Last week, the transport secretary said she supported Heathrow expansion, the prime minister has previously stated she would support a fourth runway.
"So does the prime minister stand by her previous comments or will she rule out government support for construction of a third runway at Heathrow?"
The airport would still have to persuade a public inquiry there is a case for expansion, and the government will have the final say.
