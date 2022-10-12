Oxford Street US-themed candy stores raided for fake goods
- Published
A London council has seized more than £200,000 worth of counterfeit goods from sweet and souvenir shops along Oxford Street.
Westminster City Council said fake designer watches and unsafe vapes were among the items taken from businesses along the famous shopping route.
Hundreds of children's toys, power banks, and electrical chargers without safety labels were also confiscated.
It comes as the council unveils multi-million pound regeneration plans.
Adam Hug from the local authority said there had "been an explosion" of the American-themed candy shops, which "are a threat to the status" of Oxford Street.
Investigations are underway, in conjunction with Trading Standards, into 30 of the stores in the West End amid allegations that some companies have evaded business rates to the amounting to £8m.
Mr Hug added the revamp of Oxford Street was to attract "high-value retail tenants".
He said the council was "cracking down on dodgy sweet shops which leave a sour taste in the mouth for people who go in them".
The plans for a revamp include wider pavements and more street foliage.
The newly-elected Labour administration has said it will learn from the mistakes made by the previous Conservative-run council, which oversaw the infamous Marble Arch Mound.
An investigation into the disappointing attraction last year found the soaring costs were "devastating" and "avoidable".
