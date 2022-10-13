County lines: More than 230 arrested in Met Police crackdown
More than 230 people have been arrested and 70 phone lines closed in the latest crackdown on county lines gangs.
Class A drugs with a street value of more than £4m were confiscated during the operation, the Met Police said.
Its officers have since safeguarded 34 female and 215 male vulnerable adults and young people, the force said.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty said police were "doing more than ever before" to tackle the gangs.
The arrests came as part of County Lines Intensification Week activity, which ran nationally last week.
Of the 234 people arrested, 109 individuals have been charged with a total of 259 crimes, the force said.
As well as seizing about 44kg of suspected Class A drugs, police confiscated 33.8kg of suspected Class B drugs, £334,559 in cash, firearms and 56 other weapons.
Much of the focus was on safeguarding those exploited by county lines leaders, Mr McNulty said.
This included "maximising the use of modern slavery legislation to charge those at the top of the county lines chain".
The crackdown was part of Op Orochi, which between its launch in November 2019 and this September, is said by the Met Police to have closed 1,260 lines, arrested 2,470 county lines line-holders and associates, and led to 3,833 charges being authorised.
Mr McNulty said county lines bring "misery to communities and devastate the lives of those who are most vulnerable in our society".
There was also an undeniable link between drugs and violence, so disrupting all routes of drug supply continued to be central to making London safer for everyone, he added.
