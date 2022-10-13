High Down inmate was on prison officer interview panels, POA says
- Published
An inmate appeared on interview panels for officers in the jail where he was imprisoned, the Prison Officers' Association (POA) has said.
The POA said "a rogue deputy governor" at HMP High Down selected the inmate to be on the panel and ignored concerns.
The POA's general secretary Steve Gillan said the incident was "outrageous" and has asked Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis to intervene.
The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for a response.
The BBC has also sought comment directly from HMP High Down, an institution for men and young offenders in Surrey, near the border with Sutton in south London.
'Political correctness gone mad'
Mr Gillan said the association was "saddened" to speak out publicly about the incident, as there were "more important issues" affecting the prison system.
He said that "parading prison officers before prisoners on interview panels to determine their suitability for a particular role in their employment is not needed, or indeed appropriate".
He added: "It is outrageous and certainly not the norm and could bring the service into disrepute.
"This sends the wrong message not only to prison officers, but the general public as well.
"It is political correctness gone mad, and we request the secretary of state for justice to intervene and give clear direction that this should not take place in future.
"The governor in question has indicated that he intends to use this practice again. To get the endorsement of a prisoner on an interview board is just not credible."
When inspectors last conducted an official visit there in 2021, they described it as a " troubled prison confronting difficult, long-term challenges", and reported a number of significant concerns about the treatment of and conditions for prisoners.