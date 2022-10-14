Leicester Square police stabbings accused appears in court
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of the stabbing two police officers in central London.
Two officers were carrying out routine duties when they were attacked in Leicester Square on 16 September.
Mohammed Rahman, 24, allegedly stabbed a male constable in the neck and chest and a female officer in the arm.
He appeared in the dock on Friday charged with attempted murder of the male officer and grievous bodily harm of his colleague.
The officers, who are attached to the Met's Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster, were treated for their injuries in hospital.
Mr Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road, Notting Hill did not enter a plea.
The defendant is also accused of assault, robbery, possession of a knife and threatening three other police officers with a knife.
The alleged attack took place during the national period of mourning following the Queen's death on 8 September.
A further hearing has been set for December and the defendant has been remanded into custody.
