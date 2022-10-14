Battersea Power Station opening sparks excitement
Thousands of people turned up to the opening of Battersea Power Station.
The results of an eight-year restoration were unveiled to the public at a grand opening event, following decades of decay.
Battersea's Labour MP Marsha De Cordova and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were among those who attended.
However, Wandsworth's Labour councillors declined to appear due to disagreements over affordable housing at the new development.
Crowds were entertained by a choir singing about giving "power to the people" as they gathered for the official countdown, before streamers and smoke flares went up into the sky.
Shoppers filed towards the focal point of the new building - a multi-storey shopping centre with restaurants, clothing stores, bookshops and beauty boutiques.
The celebrations will continue on Friday night and all weekend with a family-friendly Festival of Power taking place until Sunday.
At the scene
Sharon Barbour, BBC London correspondent
It was one of the most powerful buildings in London in its heyday, and its architecture is famous around the world, but for decades dreams of development died under the weight of its dereliction - crushed by opposition and vast costs.
Now, after almost 40 years of silence in the building, arriving today to the opening of Battersea Power Station was overwhelming.
Thousands turned out and cheered as the doors to this giant building were opened to the public for the first time in its history.
Many at the front of the queue were so enthusiastic that they literally ran in.
Inside lay a heady mix of new shops, bars, restaurants - and history everywhere.
Hopeful retailers had prepared for their new visitors with free flowers and gifts, and dozens of shoppers took a pit stop at the new bar where cocktails were blended against the background of restored levers and knobs, once operated for decades by the power controllers.
Speaking to the BBC at the opening, London's mayor said: "It's exciting to have this iconic building brought back to life.
"I've been here many times when it's been a building site and it's been closed for 39 years.
"Now it's been reimagined for the 21st Century and I think it's fantastic."
He added: "There have been so many false dawns: a theme park, a football stadium... there are times I thought it was going to be derelict forever.
"Now people can see it for themselves, do some shopping, support their local economy, play with the gadgets and have some nourishment as well."
