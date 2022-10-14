Kingston-upon-Thames: Man, 24, dies after stabbing
- Published
A 24-year-old man died after being stabbed in South West London.
Police said they were called to Fairfield Road, Kingston-upon-Thames, at 20:20 BST on 13 October, where they found the injured man.
Paramedics and the London Air Ambulance Service were also called, but he was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives believe he had gone to a pub in a bid to get help after being attacked.
Det Chf Insp Wayne Jolley said: "We believe the victim was attacked in Fairfield Road, then made his way to Fairfield East where he went into a pub garden, and customers provided initial assistance and called the emergency services."
Supt Richard Smith said: "Local residents will see increased police activity around Fairfield Road today and throughout the weekend, please don't be alarmed as this forms part of our response to such a serious incident.
"Please do speak to us if you have any concerns."
The man has not been formally identified, but police say his next of kin have been informed.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk