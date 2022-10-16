Lee house fire: Man dies in semi-detached home
A man has died following a house fire in south-east London.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a semi-detached house on Waite Davies Road in Lee, Lewisham, at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday.
The whole of the two-storey property was badly damaged in the blaze, the cause of which is being investigated, LFB said.
Six fire engines from Eltham, Lewisham, Lee Green, Bromley, East Greenwich and Forest Hill stations went to the scene.
