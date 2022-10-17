Met Police officers in court over fatal Brixton crash
Two Metropolitan Police officers have appeared in court over a crash which killed a 25-year-old woman.
Shante Daniel-Folkes was hit by a patrol car answering an emergency call in Brixton on 9 June 2021.
PC Nadeem Patel, 27, who was driving the car, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving. He did not enter a plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
PC Gary Thomson, 30, who was driving a separate patrol car, denied a charge of dangerous driving.
The officers, who are both on restricted duties, were bailed ahead of a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on 14 November.
The charges followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, magistrates heard.
