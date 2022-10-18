Met PC charged with indecent images of children
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with three counts of possessing indecent images of children.
PC Darren Hourigan, who is attached to the South Area Command Unit, was arrested in March 2020, the Met said.
The officer will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday having been charged via postal requisition.
He was suspended prior to being charged and is currently on bail, the force added.
