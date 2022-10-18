Horse Guards Parade: Man with knife wanted to be shot dead, court told
A man who confronted police officers with a large knife did so because he wanted to be shot dead, a court heard.
Prashanth Kandhaiah is accused of running at two officers stationed in Horse Guards Parade on 18 April.
Southwark Crown Court heard one of the officers was ready to "pull the trigger" of his gun at Mr Kandhaiah before the defendant was Tasered.
The 30-year-old, from Thamesmead, south-east London, denies attempting to commit grievous bodily harm.
The prosecution told the court Mr Kandhaiah was holding a kitchen knife when he ran at Ravinder Digpaul and Ryan Pariso - two Ministry of Defence PCs who were stationed in a courtyard at Horse Guards Parade in central London.
Suki Dhadda said firearms officer PC Digpaul had moved his rifle into position and changed the safety catch to fire, but lost his footing while being chased.
She said the officer then kicked out at Mr Kandhaiah and was "desperately trying" to keep him away as he stood over him "swinging his knife in his direction".
'Scared for my life'
Jurors heard PC Digpaul took out his pistol while he was on the ground, and was ready to pull the trigger before Mr Kandhaiah was Tasered by PC Pariso.
"I felt, if he had been able to get past my legs, I believe he would've either seriously injured me or killed me," PC Digpaul told the court.
"At this point I was scared for my life. I wasn't sure what he was capable of, if he had any other weapons," he said.
He told jurors that he felt "very vulnerable" and "scared", and was "trying to do anything I can really to avoid being stabbed".
'Wanted to be shot'
Ms Dhadda said that after Mr Kandhaiah was handcuffed and arrested he "pleaded with officers to listen to him when he said that he wanted to be shot on that day".
"He said he wanted to kill himself. He said he wanted to be shot by the police officers," she said.
Ms Dhadda added: "Whether or not he wanted to get himself shot on that day he was nevertheless prepared to run at PC Digpaul, armed with a knife, swinging that knife towards him and, the prosecution say, attempting to stab him."
Jurors also heard Mr Kandhaiah searched online for information about the 2019 London Bridge terror attack the day before the confrontation.
The trial continues.
