Horse Guards Parade: Man with knife did not plan to use it, court hears
- Published
A man with a knife who charged at armed police in central London has told a jury he did not intend to stab anybody.
Prashanth Kandhaiah, 30, sprinted towards officers at Horse Guards Parade on 19 April, brandishing a kitchen knife, Southwark Crown Court was told.
Mr Kandhaiah from Thamesmead, south-east London told the jury on Wednesday: "I didn't go there to stab an officer. I went there to get shot."
He denies attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
The court heard one officer readied his gun but lost his footing while being chased, and fell over.
Mr Kandhaiah said "please shoot me" before a second officer Tasered him, the jury heard.
"I thought as soon as they saw me they would shoot me," Mr Kandhaiah told the court
"It's central London, so they take it very seriously. I thought they wouldn't play around."
The court heard that he had previously made at least four attempts to end his own life and had told doctors of his plan to be shot dead by police.
The jury was also told Mr Kandhaiah had searched online for the 2019 London Bridge terror attack, in which the perpetrator was fatally shot by police after stabbing two people to death.
Mr Kandhaiah also searched terms including "rat poison can kill people", "I hate Britain" and "police", it was said.
Prosecution barrister Suki Dhadda put to him: "You had planned this, you armed yourself, you thought about it, you knew exactly what you were going to do… You only stopped because you were Tasered.
"You sprinted towards that officer with that knife in your right hand, ready to stab him."
Mr Kandhaiah said: "Why would I stab him? They are officers only doing their job. It's not like they are my enemy."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk