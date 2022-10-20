Three Met officers charged with assaulting teenage boy
Three Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with assaulting a 17-year-old boy, the police watchdog has said.
It is alleged excessive force was used against the teenager after the officers stopped a bus in Tooting, south London, and removed him from the vehicle.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it investigated the April incident following a complaint.
Sgt Dave Mattock, 36, Acting Sgt Callum Ferguson, 26, and PC Jack Beadle, 26, are charged with assault by beating.
They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
