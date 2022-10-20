Kane Moses: Boy, 17, arrested over north London stabbing death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Kane Moses in north London.
The suspect was arrested in Edinburgh on Wednesday before being transferred to a police station in London.
Mr Moses, 19, was stabbed during a fight on Tottenham High Road in Haringey on 30 September, near Holcombe Market.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a knife wound to the chest, the Met Police said.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information or any witnesses to contact them.
